Train passenger 'kicks a pregnant woman out' of seat, 'I have a heart defect.' AITA?

Basically I was doing a long travel day (5 ish hours) so I booked my train in advance to ensure that I had a reserved seat. When I get on the train a woman is in my seat, so I politely inform her that I think that’s my seat show her my ticket and ask her to move.
She checks her ticket and just says well I must have sit in the wrong seat and puts her head down. I say that it’s my seat and could I please sit in it. At this point her partner sitting opposite her starts speaking at me in what I perceive to be an aggressive tone.
He suggests I find another seat (which there are none because it’s busy) and I say but I booked that seat and there are no other available seats in the carriage. He then raises his voice and says well someone else is in our seats and that his missus is pregnant.
I say I understand and that I have a heart defect (which I do) and said everyone has their own medical issues and reasons standing for long periods of time might be difficult. And here I could be the ahole, I ask him to not speak to me in an aggressive tone, and that I will make a complaint.
He then starts swearing at me and I ask him to stop. Eventually the woman gets up and allows me to sit there, and he continues to berate me saying he hopes I feel good about myself and that I’m quiet now I have my seat, when really I just stopped engaging as I felt there was no point.
One of the men who was sat beside him offers that him and his partner sit in the seats opposite me (it’s a table seat) at which point he sits his partner down and then laughs at me and points in my face.
Eventually when the ticket inspector comes around, they are asked to move to their assigned seats and she asks if I’m ok, as another passenger had made a complaint on my behalf. Even so was I the ahole? Should I have just left them alone as she was pregnant? And did I in any way escalate the situation?
kurokomainu said:
NTA There's no reason why the husband, as the healthy one, should have stayed in his seat. It's ridiculous that after hearing that you have a heart defect he didn't get out of his seat and give it to his wife, allowing you to take yours. Even if they couldn't sit in their seats there was no reason for her to have yours. The husband was being a selfish a%$.
mm1palmer said:
NTA. And if her partner was "sitting opposite her," why didn't he just stand up and let her have his seat?
Bo_O58 said:
You mean kicking a pregnant woman out of YOUR seat. Obviously NTA, don't let some obnoxious bullies get to you.
NCKALA said:
NTA. You should have summoned for assistance as soon as these 2 refused to cooperate so they could have been escorted to their proper seats (or kicked off the train). Pregnancy does not excuse poor manners for both expectant mother or baby daddy.
Strong_Amazon said:
Why didn't the man get up to give "his" seat to his pregnant partner. It's his responsibility to ensure her comfort, not yours. NTA.
Prior_Butterfly_7839 said:
Definitely NTA. Why didn’t Mr. Aggressive stand up and give his wife his seat? You absolutely did the right thing by standing your ground for the seat you paid for. I’m proud of you for holding your ground knowing you dislike confrontation.