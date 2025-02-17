Train passenger 'kicks a pregnant woman out' of seat, 'I have a heart defect.' AITA?

I say I understand and that I have a heart defect (which I do) and said everyone has their own medical issues and reasons standing for long periods of time might be difficult. And here I could be the ahole, I ask him to not speak to me in an aggressive tone, and that I will make a complaint.

He then starts swearing at me and I ask him to stop. Eventually the woman gets up and allows me to sit there, and he continues to berate me saying he hopes I feel good about myself and that I’m quiet now I have my seat, when really I just stopped engaging as I felt there was no point.