Trans man refuses to be sister's 'Maid' of Honor, 'she's un-transitioning me for the wedding.' AITA?

And this "phase" or alt "lifestyle" becomes a permanent thing for them if it's in official event photos of something serious to them like a wedding, so they'd rather you "be normal" for that so they can continue to be in denial. But all of that is very demeaning and not actually understanding what transitioning is. If they actually understood what it meant for you, they'd never suggest you put yourself aside.

They'd never ask you to sacrifice like that to coddle people that don't like your choices. Unfortunately you found out your family would rather you deny how you want to live your life, because they'd rather please people who hate people that live like you.

Wild_Ticket1413 said: