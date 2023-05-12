Trans man refuses to wear bridesmaid dress, 'I figured it wasn't malicious;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted trans man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not he'd be wrong to reject his friend's wedding party attire, people were ready to here the drama.
I [24M] met my friend Elissa [26F] in college three years ago. We met in a class we hated, bonded over shared misery, and were roommates until she moved in with her boyfriend Marcus [25M].
She’s like a sister to me. I was stoked when she and Marcus got engaged, and even more stoked when she asked me to be in her wedding. Of course I said yes lol.
Now the issue: I’m trans. I came out earlier this year and have started transitioning, but I’m not really there yet (to be blunt, most days I look like a butch lesbian). At the time Elissa was very happy for me, but since then she’s occasionally been a little weird about it.