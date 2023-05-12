Trans man refuses to wear bridesmaid dress, 'I figured it wasn't malicious;' AITA?

We've heard of Bridezillas forcing their bridesmaids to get matching tattoos, dye their hair, or completely change their appearance for 'the photos,' but asking your friend to conceal their gender identity is a new one...

So, when a conflicted trans man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not he'd be wrong to reject his friend's wedding party attire, people were ready to here the drama.

WIBTA if I don’t wear what the bride wants me to wear in her wedding?

I [24M] met my friend Elissa [26F] in college three years ago. We met in a class we hated, bonded over shared misery, and were roommates until she moved in with her boyfriend Marcus [25M].

She’s like a sister to me. I was stoked when she and Marcus got engaged, and even more stoked when she asked me to be in her wedding. Of course I said yes lol.