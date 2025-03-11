Trans woman cancels friend's bridal shower at family villa, 'I was FURIOUS.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

So, I recently had a falling out with my friend "Eliza" (27F), who is getting married soon. We’ve known each other for a while, and I genuinely thought we had a good friendship despite her being very religious (Christian).
For context, I’m a transgender woman—I was born male but transitioned to a woman. Eliza has always been vocal about her faith, and while I knew she had conservative views, she never gave me any reason to think she had an issue with me personally.
So when she added me to a group chat with all the other girls helping plan her bridal shower, I was happy. I assumed that since I was included in the planning, I was also invited. As the weeks went by, we discussed logistics of the bridal shower—food, decorations, games, etc. At one point, Eliza mentioned she was struggling to find a venue. She asked if my parents’ small resort could be used for free.
The resort is just a small two story villa with a cute pool. We had a karaoke machine and some card games there. We also had a Playstation 5 there. Since I thought I was invited and I knew she wasn’t well-off, I happily asked my parents if we can use it for free on this certain date.
They agreed, no problem. My dad was even excited that I was included and said he’d buy pizzas and soft drinks and juices for the party as a little extra gift. Everything seemed fine…until I started noticing the group chat getting quieter on my end. Discussions continued, but I wasn’t tagged in anything anymore.
Then, one of the other girls casually mentioned something about their matching t-shirts for the party. I hadn’t received one. At first, I brushed it off, thinking maybe it was an oversight. So I messaged Eliza directly and asked, "Hey, just checking, but we have matching t-shirts, right?"
Her response took a while. And when she finally replied, I felt my stomach drop. "Oh, I didn’t think you’d need one. Those are just for my close girlfriends." I stared at my screen. After weeks of planning, offering my family’s property, and even securing free food for her, I wasn’t considered a close girlfriend? I pressed her on it, asking if I'm even invited. "Wait, so… am I even invited?"
She then said "I just wanted a really intimate gathering without any males. I thought you’d understand." I felt like I’d been punched in the gut. I asked her why she didn’t tell me this earlier, why I was in the group chat in the first place, and why she was okay with me offering the resort if I wasn’t even invited.
And that’s when she got defensive. She accused me of making things "all about me" and said I was being "misogynistic" for not respecting a "women’s-only space." She said I was being entitled for assuming I had a place at the party just because I was helping plan it.
I was furious. Why would she even add me to the group chat if I'm not even invited? I told her that since I wasn’t invited, then neither was her party to my family’s resort. I told her she could get her "real" girlfriends to figure out a venue and get some food. They won't be using my family's small villa anymore. I will also pull out dad's pizzas and drinks.
She lost it. She said I was being "vindictive" and "selfish," that I knew she didn’t have the money for a new venue, and that I should just pay for it because I should be a "gentleman." Now the whole group chat is split.
Some of the girls think I overreacted by pulling the venue last minute, saying I should have just let it go since she’s struggling financially. Others think Eliza was completely out of line for using me and my resources without ever intending to include me.
I felt belittled with the weird use of "man" as an insult and I left the group chat, and stopped responding to Eliza completely. So, AITA for refusing to let her use my family’s small resort after realizing she never saw me as a real woman?
Thank you so much for your responses! I already talked to my father about this and we already cancelled the venue for her. We already talked to the guard of the resort to not let her in at the date if she and the bridesmaids demand to be let in. As for Eliza, I stopped responding to her after I told her that they won't be partying at the resort anymore.
She and some of the bridesmaids kept calling me names but I refused to reply. I might block her after this lol. My father has really been a big help. He told me that since we already scheduled an event for that day, we should still continue something.
I decided to have a party with my close friends. I already talked to my male friends and some of my best girlfriends. We'll be using the venue instead. My boyfriend will be coming. Thank you!
Kyra_Heiker said:
You were never going to be invited. I'm guessing they knew about your family's Villa? People who invalidate your existence are not friends. NTA.
_hangry_forever_ said:
NTA the only reason you were involved in the group chat was to use you for the resort. These people are not your friends, move on and find actual friends.
cgrobin1 said:
If she views you as a man, why were you invited to the group? Are there men in the group? I would tell her her that transphobic ass somewhere else. That people like her are not welcome at your parent's business.
As for me, I see people as people born with a DNA glitch, where the body doesn't match the soul. I don't see you fixing your gender, any different from someone replacing a defective heart or correcting any other birth defect. How can they claim to be good Christians, when they aren't even decent humans? NTA.
JaneDoe_83 said:
NTA in any way, shape, or form. You’re only a “friend” when she needs something from you; a free venue. Besides that, she doesn’t actually see you as a friend, but worse is that she doesn’t view you as a woman. Trans or not, to my mind, you’re a woman.
She invited you to a “girls only” chat. She lets you assume you’ll be part of it until she’s managed to secure the venue. Then when that was done, she went back to viewing you as a man, which, be in no doubt, is how she’s seen you all along.
Her views are what they are, there’s nothing you can do to change her mind, so don’t even bother trying. It’s futile. She’s a transphobe, not a good person (being polite here) and her ass is showing. She doesn’t care. Because all she cared about all along was using you.
You were right to revoke the offer of the venue. Never let anyone treat you in a way you don’t deserve. She’s not your friend, so just go ahead and block her and her flying monkeys everywhere possible.
Just peace out and forget about them all. You don’t need “friends” like that in your life. You deserve people who actually give a f about you for you, not what you can do for them.
SelectHeron1070 said:
1,000,000 times NTA, I mean wow! Misogynistic and entitled? I’d have told her to take her entitled, transphobic arse to look in a mirror! She’s worse than an AH she’s the scum of the earth. She wanted a free venue? Tell her there’s always McDonald's….
thepolishedpipette said:
WOW. No NTA. We don't reward transphobes with free stuff. Sorry this happened to you!