'AITA for trapping a stranger in my parking spot as my daughter needed to pee?' UPDATED

My 3 years was in the car and needed to pee badly. My 7 months was crying as they wanted to be held. I pulled up across the front of my drive way and got the kids out of the car then went into the house. As the lady realised what I has doing she opened her car door and asked me to move my car. I ignored her and went into the house.

My 3 year old made it to the toilet just in time. And the baby calmed down after a cuddle. By now I could see the lady's friend had arrived and she honked her horn so I would move my car. I ignored her, called my husband and told him what happened. He said he was 15mins away and he would move the car when he got back.