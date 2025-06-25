'AITA for blowing up at my son's father and grandmother when I found out they trashed my son's formula and pacifiers?'

My son had an appointment this morning to check his weight with the pediatrician because while he is gaining weight, it's been slow and he's been spitting up the formula. Ended up being gone for longer than I wanted to because the pediatrician's office was running behind.

When I got back to the house, I went to make my son a bottle and found the formula canister empty. My son is crying for his milk and I ask his father what happened to the formula can because it was still half full.

He just shrugs and goes "it looked old so I threw it out" I asked him why would he do such a f'ing stupid thing and he yelled at me not to "talk to him that way". Then his mom came into the kitchen and yelled at me for "disrespecting" her son.