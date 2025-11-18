"AITA for treating my kids differently due to their own decisions?"

Having disagreement with my wife. Kid 1 - 19m saves money, and I’ve been teaching him about investing and he is very interested. Kid 2 - 17m saves no money (from doing the exact same work, during the same time period), spends it all on his friends and despite my guidance cares little about saving or investing.

Kid 3 - 14f just started working this year, and has 7 times more money than Kid 2, which was a pleasant surprise to me the way she has taken responsibility, and has taken an interest in investing.

They have all held the exact same summer job, except Kid 1 is now old enough to legally work as an adult so he can work during the school year. With Kid 1 I sold him a car for $5,000 which he paid for in cash (car was worth around $9k).