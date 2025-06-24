'AITA for treating my BF too harshly during the birth of our son?' UPDATED

So I snapped on him told him to STFU and that what he is recommending is stupid because I’m not even dilated enough to push. He then proceeds to argue with me and I started to cry just out of frustration with the pain and the fact he wasn’t coming as fast as I wanted him too.

So I told him I want him out for 30 minutes and to swap with my granny. Because I knew she would truly be what I needed and he storms out the room and doesn’t return back until they said I needed a c-section and allowed him to be the person to scrub in.

Our son was born yesterday but he’s still giving me the cold shoulder for that disagreement. Which is really messing with me emotionally because I need his support.