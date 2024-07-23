'AITA for tricking my parents into being on time for my wedding?' UPDATE 2 YEARS LATER

My little sister just got married. She snagged the noon slot. My mom got super involved in planning the wedding to prove that I'm just an immature asshole. She said that she would be on time and not miss anything.

Side note. I personally hate when people clink glasses to get the bride and groom to kiss. At our wedding people had to sing a song. My cousin John has no shame and sang like ten times. I think people were bribing him with alcohol.

I set up a betting pool for kisses depending on how late my parents were. It cost $10 and if you guessed within five minutes you got a free pass to make my sister and her husband kiss.

Almost everyone bet "on time" because of the disaster at my wedding.

The correct answer was 25 minutes. Only me, my d^$# cousin John, and his sister Yvonne got free passes for the kissing. And I bet $100. I was confident.