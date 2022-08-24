Woman asks if she was wrong for tricking sister into giving her baby a 'stupid' name.

Sibling rivalry is nothing new, it literally goes back to biblical times. Whatever one sibling has, the other one wants. Sadly, some people do not grow out of this mentality just because they grow up and have kids of their own.

Reddit user u/Revolutionary-Job361 and her competitive sister have always been at odds. So much so that she didn't want to publicly disclose her future baby's name in fear that her sister would steal it for herself. Turns out, she was right to be worried. She gave her sister a fake baby name, and sure enough her sister took the bait.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for tricking my sister into giving her kid a stupid name?"

She writes:

My sister and I were pregnant at the same time. We started discussing baby names and I said I would not tell her the one my husband and I chose for our son. My sister is kind of a jerk and always enjoyed taking things that meant a lot to me when we were growing up.