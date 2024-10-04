'AITA for triggering my stepmom into an unhinged rage by saying she broke up our family?'

However after hearing her continue to argue and yell at my sister I returned and explained that the reason she was ignored at the wedding was due to the fact that from my mother's side of the family's POV she broke up a family.

From this point onwards she started to become increasingly aggravated and aggressively screamed at my sister and I on the driveway stating "how dare you accuse me of breaking up a family", "I met your dad at a bar as he was always there due to how unhappy he was [due to the marriage]."