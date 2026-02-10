'AITA for trying to be there for my BF’s med school Match Day? He says he’ll have to babysit me.'

My boyfriend (29M) is matching on March 3. We’ve been together for just over a year and a half, and I’m an MS3 as well (26M), so I’m also familiar with the process.
We met when he was home for summer vacation right before he started clerkship.
He’s originally from where I live and his family is here, but he goes to med school in another province, so we’ve basically been long-distance from the start. Since then we’ve been alternating visits. Match Day feels huge for us because it could determine whether we can finally live in the same city again.
We talk about wanting family stability and kids someday, but that feels more like my priority than his right now, so I’m pretty anxious about the outcome too. I rearranged my rotations so I could be with him around Match Day and I bought tickets to surprise him for a few days. I thought it would be supportive to be there.
He got really upset and said Match Day is his day, not mine. He told me that if I come, he’ll have to babysit me and that I’m basically forcing myself into his Match Day plans, including the party that night and the brunch the next day.
A related issue is his friends. I’ve met them once and it didn’t go well and I felt excluded. Since then, group events stress me out because I don’t want a repeat of that dynamic. I don’t need to be glued to him at events. I just want to feel included and not left out.
What I’m asking for is basic support, like him setting the tone with his friends beforehand or stepping in if they’re rude. The part I can’t handle is feeling like he lets them disrespect me and I’m supposed to just take it. Now I’m wondering if I crossed a line by booking this trip as a surprise, even though the outcome affects our relationship in a major way.
I can’t comprehend how my presence is a burden when this is such a big moment for me too, since he’s hoping to match back here to be closer to me and we’ve talked about starting our future and family here. Where he matches also changes the trajectory of my own Match next year. I’m going to weigh location heavily so we can be together, even if that means prioritizing geography over the ‘perfect’ program.
I’m honestly really torn and would appreciate outside perspective, especially from people in medicine or anyone who’s been through Match in a relationship. Did I mess up by making this a surprise? If you were him, would this feel supportive or suffocating?
TL;DR: Long-distance med couple. I surprised my boyfriend by buying plane tickets to be with him for Match Day because the result affects our future together. He got really upset and said Match Day is “his day, not mine,” and that if I come he’ll have to “babysit” me and I’m forcing myself into his Match Day plans (party + brunch). AITA for making it a surprise?
MorganFreemancopilot wrote:
If your presence has been reduced to you intruding on it and being a burden, it's done. Him letting his friends disrespect you is another no. These are not the actions of a man who plans to marry and have a family with you.
And if I'm being truthful, it doesn't sound like he loves you. He doesn't even sound like he likes you, tbh. So I'm sure he wants the marriage and the kids but it doesn't sound like you're the person that he'd do it with.
He should be excited and enthusiastic about your presence--especially during such a big milestone. The tickets weren't a mistake necessarily but it sounds to me as though you are putting so much more into this relationship than he is. Hopefully you can work something out but he sounds selfish and not like he's all about you.
OrindaSarnia wrote:
If you guys are long distance and he gets mad when you come to visit... it's because there is someone else, closer to him, that he wants to spend that time with. NTA - but this isn't looking good for your relationship. Most people trying to make it work long distance are ecstatic for a surprise visit.
(And the fact that he doesn't prioritize you and your feelings when you are out with his friends with you along? That makes me think he isn't worth the effort you are putting in. He is checking out of this relationship, and if I were you I would let him.
No-Delay5358 wrote:
I don't think you're TA, but I do think this is a symptom of a larger issue and that you ought to rethink this relationship. You are, and have always been, long distance. He's prioritizing his friends over you.
You don't feel like you fit with them. It seems to me that you're way ahead of him in how highly you value this commitment. I'd take a few huge steps back, give him space, and focus on your own life. You're quite young, and you have huge choices of your own to make. Good luck!!
Classic_ad3897 wrote:
He's just not that into you. Sorry. You want marriage, kids, etc. He doesn't even want you around his friends or near him on match day to celebrate. He is so close to ghosting you. Time to cancel the tickets.
I bet if you don't contact him, you will never know where he matched because he won't contact you. Be honest, how often has he called or texted you? You did most of the calling and texting in this "relationship" didn't you?