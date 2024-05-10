'AITA for trying to choose the flower girl dresses at my own wedding?' 'My sister is a girly girl.'

NTA. Why are you letting your sister hijack your wedding. Tell her she has made this too stressful, you're going with the original dress you picked out, and that's it. Tell her the nieces are NOT invited. It's child free. She can stay home with them. You need to stay strong, it's ok to say no. Make yourself happy, this is Your wedding. Shine up your spine, take control and have a great wedding, exactly the way you want it!