'AITA for trying to cut out my parents from my life after my wedding?' 'DON'T YELL AT ME.'

"AITA for trying to cut out my parents from my life after my mother slapped me on my wedding?"

My parents are obsessed with my brother since he lives in the US. It did not bother me before because I was proud of my brother as well and I believed that my family would be there with me on the days which matter to me.

During my wedding my brother was visiting with his family and my mother was busy in the kitchen. As I was finishing my last working day before my wedding leave, I was unable to help her in the kitchen, my sister in law and my brother were just scrolling on the phone and my 5 year old nephew was just being a kid and running around in the house.