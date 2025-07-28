'AITA for trying to cut out my parents from my life after my wedding?' 'DON'T YELL AT ME.'

My parents are obsessed with my brother since he lives in the US. It did not bother me before because I was proud of my brother as well and I believed that my family would be there with me on the days which matter to me.
During my wedding my brother was visiting with his family and my mother was busy in the kitchen. As I was finishing my last working day before my wedding leave, I was unable to help her in the kitchen, my sister in law and my brother were just scrolling on the phone and my 5 year old nephew was just being a kid and running around in the house.
No one was helping my mother with the chores so she started yelling at me and it felt really bad because it was just 2 days before my wedding rituals and I expected my brother and sister in law to step up as well. I felt very hurt so I protested saying that "don't yell at me." My mother came running at me like a maniac and sl%pp*d me.
My father stood by and watched this without a word and my brother just went out of the house with his wife so that this entire scene does not dampen their joy of visiting India. I was left alone to cry.
It's going to be 2 years and my mother is still not sorry for what she has done. According to her she did it because she felt overwhelmed and I should be okay by now because sufficient time has passed since this occurred. Wedding is a once in a life time event and she ruined it for me. She never thought it's important to make it up to me either.
NiszczycielYT said:
NTA. Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions and remove toxic people from your life.
PhendranaDrifter said:
NTA— I’m sorry that happened. Have you told your spouse about this? Are they supportive of your interest to cut off your parents?
Defiant_Blueberry_44 said:
NTA. you need to leave all of these toxic people behind including your husband.
Winter-Yoghurt-9870 said:
NTA. Your brother or father should have helped your mom. Sorry to say, but your family and husband are cultivating some toxic and old-fashioned standards. If I were you, I'd make sure to gain my financial independence, quietly untangle my life from the husband, while also making sure not to get pregnant.
When he's away I'd take all the important stuff, move out and leave divorce papers at home. Finally I'd cut off the ex husband and ex family and enjoy life.
Chance-Contract-1290 said:
NTA. You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who hasn’t felt overwhelmed from time to time, but they don’t get to use their feelings as a good excuse for violence and neither does your mother.
Bookblanket said:
NTA get a better job, save your money and move somewhere anywhere and leave them all behind.