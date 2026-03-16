'AITA for trying to have a baby with my boyfriend while I’m married?' UPDATED

"AITA for trying to have a baby with my boyfriend while I’m married?"

I (28F) am married to my husband (29M), but he has been in prison for the last five years of our “7 year” marriage because of something he did that completely changed the way my family sees him. I don’t want to go into detail for privacy reasons, but it’s serious enough that realistically I could never bring him back into my family’s life even if I wanted to.

When he first went to prison, I tried really hard to be there for him. And was, For about the first three years I talked to him almost every day, helped him financially, and supported him as much as I could because he didn’t have many people in his life besides his mom barely. And tbh at that time I really didn’t have many people in mine either.