Fiancé’s debt and dishonesty shatter woman’s hope of engagement 'do-over.' AITA?

"TIFU by trying to reconcile with my fiancé after breaking off our engagement."

So, a little backstory, a while ago, I (28F) gave back my engagement ring to my fiancé, Merl (30M), after finding out he had been lying about our finances while planning our wedding.

Long story short, he’d borrowed a significant amount of money from his parents without telling me and lied about improving his credit score. At the time, I felt like trust was broken and needed space to figure things out.

Fast forward a few weeks, Merl and I have been talking and trying to work things out. He apologized and promised to be honest and transparent moving forward. I still love him, and I wanted to believe he could change, so we decided to take things slow and work on rebuilding our trust.

Things seemed to be going okay...until last night. I was at his apartment, and we were having a nice dinner when his phone buzzed with a notification from a finance app. Out of habit, I glanced at it, and the notification said something about a declined credit card payment.