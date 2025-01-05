'WIBTA if I use TSA PreCheck while my wife and kids don't when we travel for a wedding in 2 months?'

I got TSA Precheck. I got it because I travel a lot for work (tech sales). I'm take on average 15+ trips a year. I hate taking my belt off at the lines and hassles of removing shoes. So I paid the $77 or so and got TSA precheck. It makes flying easier. Now, in 2 months, my wife, kids and I are flying for a family wedding.

The kids were talking about it at dinner tonight. My daughter being dramatic said "the lines are sooooo long at the airport". I said "not for me, I got TSA Pre Check". My wife said "you're not going to wait in the long lines with us". I said "OK, in this case I will" But would I be an a%^%$ole if I didn't and used my TSA PreCheck? I 99% probably won't. But wondering the consensus here.