'AITA for asking the venue to turn my sister away when she arrived with her toddler?'

Yes. Sometime we DO have to choose between being a mom and being a sister or a friend. It's the literal reality of being a mom. Life is not going to cater to our preferences because WE chose to give birth/have kids, and nor should it!

How has she been a mom for 3 years and NOT figured that out yet? Or is she one of those self entitled moms who just ram their preferences over everyone else's needs like a damn tank? If she is, then I say GOOD, its about damn time she learned a lesson. 100% NTA.

Owenashi