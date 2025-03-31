'AITA for turning away my partner's grandparents?' 'They showed up unannounced.'

"AITA for turning away my partner's grandparents when they showed up unannounced?"

My partner and I had twins in February. We're currently living in her parents' neighboring house because they acquired it after the neighbor passed away, and we're renting/renovating it with them. We have set clear boundaries that we don't want surprise visitors, and we would like it if they only came over once or twice a week so we can have some privacy.

Today, my partner's dad texted her while she was trying to nap, letting her know that her grandmother (his mother) had shown up at their house unannounced. We appreciated the heads-up, and she continued with trying to rest, as the twins were finally fed, changed, and no longer being fussy.