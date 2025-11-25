'AITA for turning down my BIL's offer to buy my car for a better deal?'

So firstly a bit of context here. My BIL's car has been off the road for some time now, and my sister has been driving him to and from work. He found out I was looking to sell my car, and he asked if I'd be willing to sell it to him. The thing is my car is a luxury car, it's not a run around. I didn't want to offend so I asked him what his budget was and it fell way below what I was looking for.