'AITA for turning down a man because of his gold digger test?'

So he has to be cautious and made up a “low-paying job” as a test. I told him his personality is dishonest and that he had actually failed my test of being a decent person.

When I was complaining to one of my friends, she said that I overreacted a bit and at least should’ve asked about his past experiences, because he has probably been burned before and I have no idea what it’s like to be a high earning man. But I kind of do have an idea, as I work with a lot of well-paid men and none of them do outrageous nonesense like this. AITA?