Man outs his sister so he doesn't get kicked out of his parents house; asks AITA?

Coming out is something every queer person should be able to choose for themselves. Outing someone is one of the worst things you could do to a queer person and removes one of the few things they can truly control in their life. Despite this, many queer people get outed by friends and family, the repercussions of which are never great.
He writes:
I (20M) live at home and will graduate college soon; my older sister Sammy (21F) also lives there. Now there are three house rules: if you break them, our parents have told us they will kick us out
One of them is sneaking people into the house at night. It has a long story behind that rule, but we all know it’s a big no in the home.
Our parents have cameras to monitor their property and rarely check it unless something happens. The garbage cans were knocked over, so my dad checked the cameras, and Cindy (Sammy’s girlfriend) was sneaking out of the house.
Sammy isn’t out, and everyone assumed it was my guest. I tried to say it wasn’t, but they didn’t believe me, and my sister kept saying why would she bring a girl over in the night. My parents were talking about giving me a month to move out, and I blew up and showed it was Sammy’s girlfriend.
I pulled up a picture they had together on Instagram ( parents don’t have that) to prove it wasn’t me. This resulted in a massive argument with my sister, where she called me an a%# and said I should take the fall. My parents told her they would talk later. So AITA I am doubting myself on this.
Someone should take an improv class.
PhilosopherInside956 says:
Well, this is a tough one for sure, I’m not a fan of outing anyone, but I’m also not a fan of getting kicked out of my house for something I didn’t do. Sister is kind of lame for trying to get you to take the blame for her rule infraction. She could have just said her friend was over and they fell asleep watching movies. I’m going with NTA (Not the A$%hole).
Scar-Lux94 says:
NTA. She made the decision to break the rule and then actually lied in front of everyone, even to your face. She is TA for risking your living situation because of something she did. She only has herself to blame here.
EmperorMrKitty says:
NTA. Very rare instance of outing someone being acceptable. She was blowing up your life. All she had to was say 'Okay, I had a sleepover with my gal pal who had nowhere else to go that night' but she decided to let you be homeless and pile blame on you rather than come up with any excuse at all. She forced you.
OP, you did what you had to do to make sure you weren't homeless. In turn, your gay sister might now be homeless.