"AITA for saying that I would be more devastated if my twin brother died than my fiancé?"

"look at me look at me it all has to be about me. Why can't you cry to me instead!!" Your fiance has some serious issues, and this should be a red flag for you that he can't empathise with you and expects to be the centre of your world. He's not taking the reality hit well. NTA for bursting his bubble. How he handles that will tell you what you need to know.

The OP responded here:

ThrowRA_Hurtfulwords

He hasn’t handled it well. I tried to bring it up with him yesterday. I told him before he went to work that I appreciated him and was looking forward to him coming home. I wanted to have a heart to heart. But he just grumbled and walked out the door.