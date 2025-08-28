'AITA for insisting my 1-year-old twin nieces are not invited to my child-free wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for insisting my 12 month old twin nieces are not invited to my child-free wedding?"

Here goes nothing… I (32F) and my Future husband (34M) are getting married in four months. My Sister in Law, Amy has twin girls that will be 12 months old and a 6 year old Son.

Prior to the Twins being born I had a conversation with Amy, where she said to me she was looking forward to knowing at the 12 month mark there would be a child free evening where she could let loose and she didn’t want her kids there.

I said that we would love to have her 6-year-old as the flower boy and we agreed that he would be part of the ceremony and then be driven the short distance home to join his sisters with a baby sitter during the reception.