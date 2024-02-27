Woman calls off double wedding with twin sister because she despises her fiancé. AITA?

Sometimes we can't keep the people in our life from tripping, but we can be there to catch them before they hit the ground or help tend to their scrapes when they do. Sometimes it's embarrassing, but it's worse knowing someone you love has an "I toldja so, I said you were gunna fall on that crack" locked and loaded.

My_Poor_Nerves

I love your analogy, but maybe we can see OP's comment to her sister as a warning to avoid an obstacle so that sister won't trip? I don't know...there is just so little that one can do to prevent a loved one from making what you feel is a giant mistake and it seems to me that saying something is better than nothing at all, as long as you don't have an "I toldja so" waiting in the wings if the worst does happen.