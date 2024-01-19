Uber Eats delivery driver gets revenge on customer who didn't tip, 'she was my server.' AITA?

I drive for Uber Eats in Seattle. You may have heard in the news about a new law which was implemented in Seattle instituting minimum pay requirements for companies like Uber to its drivers.
As a result, Uber has instituted a number of changes to the app, one of which is to remove pre-tipping and only giving customers the option to add a tip after the delivery. An interesting result of this change is that very few customers are now leaving any tip whatsoever, while Uber themselves generally pays me more per each order.
Anyway, earlier this week I was making deliveries under this new system. Out of 17 deliveries I made that day, only a single person left a $3 tip. One of the deliveries I made was to an apartment complex where the customer requested to meet outside the building.
I parked right outside the entrance and messaged the customer that I have arrived and that I am inside my car, to which I received no reply at all. Six minutes later, the customer came over after which I handed her the delivery. She left no tip whatsoever.
I went out to eat tonight with my girlfriend, and this very same customer from a few days ago was my server. She actually did recognize me when she came to our table. Once she left, I told my girlfriend about how she made me wait for 6 minutes without messaging me at all, and how she didn't leave me any tip either. She suggested that we shouldn't tip her either, and I agreed. The dinner went fine, and there wasn't anything wrong with the service.
When the bill came, I of course left the tip line blank. As we were leaving the restaurant, the server came over and asked us if everything was alright. I told her that everything was fine. She asked me if I forgot to leave a tip, to which I replied that I didn't tip her.
I pointed out that she didn't tip me when I delivered her food a few days ago, and that she shouldn't be upset because Washington State has the same minimum wage for tipped employees as every other employee. She just gave me a bewildered look and walked away as we left the restaurant. AITA?
PeachyySuccubus said:
NTA. As a member of the service industry she should respect tipping for others as much as she wants it for herself.
OnlyIGetToFartInHere said:
I will never understand why people demand others be nice to the people who were not nice to them. Nta.
enchantedmelodies said:
NTA - treat people the way you wanna be treated. Also I find it a little crazy that she followed you guys out into the parking lot?
JaguarZealousideal55 said:
NTA...Even without the pre-story of her not tipping- the moment where she asked you for tip is where she would be TA for me. If it is mandatory, it should be on the check. If it is a tip, then it is voluntary and she is TA for asking "If you forgot."
Life_Step8838 said:
NTA tip for tat.
RotisserieChicken007 said:
Treat others like you'd like to be treated yourself. NTA.