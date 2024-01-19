Uber Eats delivery driver gets revenge on customer who didn't tip, 'she was my server.' AITA?

I went out to eat tonight with my girlfriend, and this very same customer from a few days ago was my server. She actually did recognize me when she came to our table. Once she left, I told my girlfriend about how she made me wait for 6 minutes without messaging me at all, and how she didn't leave me any tip either. She suggested that we shouldn't tip her either, and I agreed. The dinner went fine, and there wasn't anything wrong with the service.

When the bill came, I of course left the tip line blank. As we were leaving the restaurant, the server came over and asked us if everything was alright. I told her that everything was fine. She asked me if I forgot to leave a tip, to which I replied that I didn't tip her.