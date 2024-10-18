'AITA for calling an Uber and leaving in the middle of a wedding reception?' UPDATE

So for context , I have a disability and have the inability to drive. My husband drives me everywhere. My husband knew about my disability when we met. Anyways my husband proposed and two weeks later his “best friend” proposed to his gf. We set the date for September 16th but they did too. So we decided to forgo the wedding and elope and buy a home.
My husband is asked to do the bachelor party and pays for it all. They never said he was or wasn’t the best man but they have been friends since diapers. Then the day before the wedding at the rehearsal when the pastor ask it’s a guy that has known the couple for under a year. Okay cool. My husbands upset but doesn’t say anything. We get to the wedding at noon for pictures.
I stay in the car bc the place is in the middle of nowhere and I’m not in the party. Both the groomsmen and bridesmaids bfs and gfs got to be in the pictures. Not me. Okay cool. Time for the wedding and we all have seating. The gfs and bfs are walking with their partners in the party. Except me.
Instead they have my husband walk down with his ex ( who conviently wasn’t at rehearsal and they “forgot to tell him”). Okay cool. I let it go. I married the man. We get to the reception and there’s assigned tables. And shouldn’t you know it he’s sitting with his ex and I’m not even assigned a seat.
I end up standing in the back bc I didn’t want to cause anything. I go to the bathroom and the brides in there with the ex who said “He wants me back. It sucks he went and got married” The bride then responded “she’s not much, just wait til the dancing starts…she’ll seize out. “
I promptly went and called a uber without saying anything. I ended up telling my husband to stay and he ended up getting in a fight. The uber came windows down blaring music and I left. I proceeded to get messages now I ruined their day and how if I’d just let my husband go instead of burdening him life would be a lot better.
My husbands completely on my side. He loves and supports me and my disability doesn’t change anything between us. I just don’t know if I should apologize and let it go especially since they were my husbands best friend and they were important to him.
teambrendawalsh said:
Wow. NTA. It sounds like his friends purposefully were trying to make you feel like crap AND are trying to ruin your marriage. You did the right thing by leaving somewhere you clearly were not wanted. Your husband knows this and is why he’s supporting you. Sleep tight, my friend, next to your husband knowing you have a good one.
You didn’t leave because you have a disability (and if you did leave because of that, it would be okay) you left because you were disrespected and anyone with an ounce of dignity would have done the same.
Adventurous-travel1 said:
Don’t apologize for anything . Hopefully your husband drops them also
springflowers68 said:
NTA but your husband and his friends are all first class ones. He NEVER should have left you behind and when it was clear you were being ignored and treated differently than other plus ones, he should have been the one to suggest leaving.
The bride and his ex are horrible, selfish people. Time for new friends. Hopefully, your husband will open his eyes and put distance between himself and this so-called friend group.
And Spinnerofyarn said:
This is where I'm at. The husband should have been checking in with OP constantly. Yes, it was good she left, but she should have asked her husband to come with her. I'm glad he's being supportive now, but he fumbled the ball if not dropped it.
Prism1990 wrote:
You weren't in the pictures because you stayed in the car. You made yourself invisible. Obviously you eventually got yourself into the venue. Your husband didn't stand up for you every time you were excluded? Why did you let all these people, especially your husband, walk all over you?
He didn't demand you have a seat at his table? You didn't ask him to get you a seat? Yet you say he loves and supports you? He didn't offer to leave when you did--did you tell him WHY you were leaving? Why did he get into a fight? This sounds more like the Jerry Springer show than a wedding reception. No class at all.
Why didn't you say something when you were in the restroom--you know, come out of the stall, make eye contact with the bride and the ex, smile and say "nice party"?
People--including your husband--take advantage of you because you let them. Speak up for yourself! You may have a disability but you have a brain, feelings and rights. Stop being a wimp. Why, exactly did you 2 get married? Because this marriage is doomed. Honey, you need therapy.
And OP responded:
1.) they sent out a message before hand saying just the wedding party. I didn’t stand and watch because I walk with a cane and after a while it hurts. I did not make myself invisible.
2.) he mentioned it to the groom but I told him to let it go. It’s their wedding.
3.) I walked straight out and told my husband I was going to I didn’t tell him what they said until I was in the uber.
4.) he then stood up for me.
5.) we got married because we wanted to. I love him he loves me. November makes 2 years strong so I think we are doing pretty alright. We’ve been together for 5. But thank for your input