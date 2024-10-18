'AITA for calling an Uber and leaving in the middle of a wedding reception?' UPDATE

"AITA for calling an Uber in the middle of a wedding reception?"

So for context , I have a disability and have the inability to drive. My husband drives me everywhere. My husband knew about my disability when we met. Anyways my husband proposed and two weeks later his “best friend” proposed to his gf. We set the date for September 16th but they did too. So we decided to forgo the wedding and elope and buy a home.

My husband is asked to do the bachelor party and pays for it all. They never said he was or wasn’t the best man but they have been friends since diapers. Then the day before the wedding at the rehearsal when the pastor ask it’s a guy that has known the couple for under a year. Okay cool. My husbands upset but doesn’t say anything. We get to the wedding at noon for pictures.