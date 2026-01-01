'AITA if I’m unable to find time for my long distance friends when they visit?'

I offered my friend to join us at winter wonderland around 5 pm. They said they couldn’t to that, so then said we could probably meet around 730-8pm. He said his baby had to be in bed by 8 pm so they couldn’t. Today I gave times and dates I could meet up in between or after work but the schedules just didn’t align.

I have to give my employees a day off which is today (Monday 12/22) meaning I work all day until 7pm alone. I’m able to meet later at night for dinner or just to meet, but it doesn’t work for them as the baby needs to be in bed by 8pm, and the times I offered such as Tuesday (12/23) they’re unable to do since they had prior plans.