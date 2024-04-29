Postpartum health scare threatens marriage when husband belittles wife in hospital. AITA?

Plus-Fix1173

Following being released from the hospital after having our second baby, I was readmitted one day later due to severe preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome. Since I had a C-section just 4 days prior and had a blood pressure putting me at risk of having a stroke or seizure, I was unable to drive myself to the hospital, nor could my husband as our toddler and newborn were both sleeping.

I wanted to take an Uber, but my husband insisted on asking his parents to drive me

His parents live very close by, whereas my family is all 45+ mins away.