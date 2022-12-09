Uncle 'ruins Christmas' by getting gifts for all but one of his nieces and nephews.

If you stop talking to your brother, are you still obligated to get Christmas presents for his kid?

Why punish the child for the drama caused by his father and his uncle? So, when a conflicted uncle decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he'd be wrong to exclude his nephew from his Christmas tradition, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not buying Christmas gifts for my 5-year-old nephew, but will buy it for all other nephews and nieces?

My parents were very busy. I have 6 siblings. I am second oldest. Me and my older brother have no contact for about 8 years. He lived in another country with his wife and 5 year old son. This year they moved back to our country. They always spent Christmas with his wife's parents and then came to our parents the next day without me present.