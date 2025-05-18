'AITA for feeling uncomfortable about my boyfriend’s 'best friend' and how he handled the whole situation?'

Later that night, Claire unfollowed me on Instagram, but followed several of my football teammates, which felt kind of pointed. I went out with friends that night and cried. I was just overwhelmed.

Alex and Claire went somewhere else but bumped into some mutuals, who ended up messaging me asking if we were okay, because it looked like there was “a girl glued to him.”

We later bumped into them at a club. I was genuinely happy to see Alex and we danced with my friends, but he kept trying to get Claire to join us and she wouldn’t. At one point she ran downstairs, so Alex followed her to check on her.

This happened multiple times. I even tried to make eye contact to say hi, but she looked right through me and moved closer to Alex. Friends noticed how possessive she was being.