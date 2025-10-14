"AITA for feeling uncomfortable that my FIL wants to purchase my student loans?"

I (27 F) and my husband (27 M) have only been married for a little over a year. We went to college together, and we both went to graduate school separately. I was in the unique position to be able to pay off my graduate school bills myself, but I still have about $20k in student loans from undergraduate to pay off. My husband still has almost $50k of loans from graduate school to pay off.

A couple of weeks ago, my husband told me he was going to ask for advice from his dad (who works in finance) about whether it would be smarter for us to try to consolidate our loans.