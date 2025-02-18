Man questions relationship after fiancée travels alone with male best friend before wedding. AITA? + UPDATE

I didn't really care about all this, and it just made me angry. I was upset that even after a month of not speaking, she has the audacity to not consider my feelings as a priority whatsoever.

She never even apologized once. I made my feelings known to her. She of course got defensive, saying she didn't like my passive aggression, and that her autism made her not understand social cues.

All in all, this confirmed to me that I had made the right decision. She had asked me to take the original post down, as I had told her about it's existence in a moment of anger.

The post is still up haha. I would like to say, to anyone in a toxic relationship, you are worth more than what they are giving you. You are worth more than the bare minimum consideration.