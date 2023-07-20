'Underdressed' dinner guest refuses to split check evenly, embarrasses host; AITA?

The subject of splitting a check for a big group dinner can always be a divisive one...

Most people want to avoid looking like the 'cheap' friend by refusing to split someone's steak when you only ordered a side of fries, but asking a waiter to divide a bill on 11 different cards can also be a pain.

So, when a conflicted dinner guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an embarrassing and awkward group dinner, people were dying to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not wanting to split the check evenly at a friend's birthday dinner while underdressed?

To preface, I wouldn’t exactly say I’m cheap/frugal, but I am definitely rather less fortunate and prefer to save as much as I can.

I am a college student with a dependent (sibling, our parents out of the picture) so it's very important that I make good financial decisions.