Unemployed bride expects friends to subsidize $500K destination wedding; AITA?

They chose a 5 Star hotel for the venue. I believed they would be taking care of lodging for the bridal party because of the extravagance and location. They said the hotel wanted to charge them extra to book the whole space so we were instructed to book/pay for our own rooms ourselves from Thursday-Monday.

I found out there will be a Shabbat dinner the Friday eve but the bridal party is NOT invited because there is not enough space. The chef will only cater to 50 people...

I brought up that this felt rude and unappreciative to the bride, and she understood and said her fiance did not think it was important for us to attend. She discussed this with him again and his response was, 'don't they know how expensive these dinners are? We're already providing a rehearsal dinner.'