Unemployed bride expects friends to subsidize $500K destination wedding; AITA?

So, when a frustrated bridesmaid decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her wealthy unemployed friend's luxurious destination wedding in Italy, people were dying for the details.
My closest friend is getting married in Taormina (Sicily) this August, less than 1 year's notice for the wedding and I was asked to be a bridesmaid. I am starting to feel unappreciated. They are very well off, she doesn't work currently.
I and a few other bridesmaids are coming from Canada and guests from all around the world. (My friend is Canadian but currently living in London, where she met her fiance).
200 people have been invited, my little sister was uninvited because they had to cut down on the guest list. Her fiance will not let her invite the standard 10-15% more than they have room for.
They chose a 5 Star hotel for the venue. I believed they would be taking care of lodging for the bridal party because of the extravagance and location. They said the hotel wanted to charge them extra to book the whole space so we were instructed to book/pay for our own rooms ourselves from Thursday-Monday.
I found out there will be a Shabbat dinner the Friday eve but the bridal party is NOT invited because there is not enough space. The chef will only cater to 50 people...
I brought up that this felt rude and unappreciative to the bride, and she understood and said her fiance did not think it was important for us to attend. She discussed this with him again and his response was, 'don't they know how expensive these dinners are? We're already providing a rehearsal dinner.'
The bride later said her fiance and his family (he is Britsh/Swedish/German) don't do Rehearsal dinners. It is not a part of European culture. Even if it is not a part of his culture, it is HERS. Also, this is a destination wedding where guests have to fly in early, would you not provide a dinner for them?
She then posted that hair and makeup are available for $200 but not provided for, she is requesting we wear all gold jewelry/shoes. She does not have an itinerary or any other events planned for the bridal party during the 5-days. This wedding will cost between $5,000-8,000 CAD along with 1 week of time off work unpaid.
She does not think she should have to provide anything for the bridal party except the wedding day and that the rehearsal dinner is a gift.
The bride and groom do not feel it necessary to make the bridal party/guests feel appreciated and give back. They are also going on a $50,000 safari for part of their honeymoon.
I have been heavily involved in the wedding planning and planned out the whole Bachelorette (her sister is the MOH but avoiding duties). I have no problem with this until she expressed that one of her friends said that the bachelorette location is dirty and untasteful.
She relayed this to me after I had already planned out the trip. I told her this made me feel unappreciated but at the end of the day it is her wedding and she should do what makes her happy. She did apologize and recognize how that had come across. AITA? (My friends and family are telling me not to go).
Emergency_Raise_7803 said:
That’s a LOT of expenses out of pocket and you’re certainly NTA for not wanting to pay. That bachelorette party bit is just rude, she really should’ve kept that to herself.
imothro said:
This is crazy. Don't mortgage your future for somebody who would ask this of people. Please don't go. NTA.
Impossible-Bear-8953 said:
NTA. $5000 plus a week of lost wages and you're going to be entirely on someone else's schedule? Politely send your regrets, apologize with vague comments about wishing them the best but you won't be able to make it.
Cpt_Riker said:
NTA. Don’t go. They are using you. If a couple wants a destination wedding, they should pay for everything.
dehydratedrain said:
NTA. If you can't afford to spend it for yourself, don't spend it for someone else. Inform them that you appreciate taking part and that you regret not going, but unfortunately you can no longer afford the trip.
brit159 said:
There's always expenses to joining a wedding party. When my best friend got married I paid for my dress, hair/ makeup and hotel. She also did the same for my wedding. We did give each other thank you gifts but that's about it.
That being said, 5-8000 is a ridiculous amount of money to spend on someone else's wedding. I'd have an honest conversation that it's not in your budget and you'd love to be able to go, but you're not willing to jeopardize your future to do it.
murphy2345678 said:
NTA. you really should drop out if this wedding. Asking someone to pay $8,000 to be in your wedding makes them a huge AH. A true friend wouldn’t ask someone to do this for them.
Internal_Progress404 said:
NTA. Your friend is being selfish and unrealistic, and it would be more than reasonable to tell her you are unable to go under her conditions.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this bridesmaid has every right to refuse her wedding party duties as she didn't necessarily agree to going into debt for her friend's wedding. Good luck, everyone!