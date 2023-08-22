Unemployed husband calls wife a 'workaholic' and 'money obsessed' with friends; AITA?

Even beyond that, imagine your wife telling this story in the same way to her friends, and how you'd feel about it. Would you appreciate your wife dismissing your passions and efforts as ridiculous? Would you feel supported if she told her friends that you were stuck up?

What, exactly, do you bring to the relationship right now? You dismiss her efforts, demean her work, insult her in front of company that you didn't let her know you'd invited over, but what are you offering to the relationship?

You're not working and you apparently contribute some amount of debt. You're not offering her emotional support. If you want an ex-wife, you're well on your way, man.

PeanutGallery10 said: