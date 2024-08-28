Unemployed man 'blows up' at his mom, 'she said I was being lazy.' AITA?

"AITA for blowing up at my mom after she said I was being lazy and should have a job by now?"

27M. Around a month and a half ago our department cut its funding and I got laid off. No promises of returning either. I'm a Case Manager. Honestly, after three years of it, I'm not ready to return either. I only got paid $18 an hour and was stressed out almost every day with a big case load of clients.

Since being laid off I probably applied to 30 different places. I lost count. My mother is helping me as well. I've had no follow up phone calls and can't believe it's this hard. 8 years ago you could just walk in anywhere, hand a resume and get an interview same day.