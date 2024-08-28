Unemployed man 'blows up' at his mom, 'she said I was being lazy.' AITA?

27M. Around a month and a half ago our department cut its funding and I got laid off. No promises of returning either. I'm a Case Manager. Honestly, after three years of it, I'm not ready to return either. I only got paid $18 an hour and was stressed out almost every day with a big case load of clients.
Since being laid off I probably applied to 30 different places. I lost count. My mother is helping me as well. I've had no follow up phone calls and can't believe it's this hard. 8 years ago you could just walk in anywhere, hand a resume and get an interview same day.
Now everything is online. No personableness at all. The only place that called me back was an entry level stocking position and they called and told me that they had other more qualified candidates (lol). Here's where my mother comes into play. She sensed me getting frustrated about the job search and will send me links of places hiring in the area.
The problem is my mother is very much old fashioned (she's in her 60s) and just thinks that I'll get hired anywhere because I have a Bachelors degree. Just yesterday she sent me a Supervisor position at a factory and said "you have a Bachelors degree, you'll be at the top of the list of candidates." Like mom another one just told me that they had more qualified people to stock the shelves.
She gets upset when I say that I'm not gonna even apply because I'm wasting my time. She feels that I'm being lazy. We got into it and I thanked for the help but told her that times are changing and it's just not easy to get a decent job anymore. I can appreciate my mothers help, but don't like being put down for being lazy, when it doesn't make sense to even waste my time.
SomeoneYouDontKnow70 said:
NTA. I understand your frustration. Everyone these days has a bachelors degree. Work experience counts for far more in this day and age. That having been said, it wouldn't have hurt to apply. I know it's disheartening to get yet another rejection, but every once in a while one of these longshots may actually pay off.
applebum8807 said:
YTA. Yeah, a bachelor's degree does not guarentee you being at the top of the list but she’s not wrong that you’re being lazy, or maybe just too selective. 15 places is very low for a month and a half.
Cicadadrone said:
NTA. She doesn’t understand. It is tough and jobs take a lot longer to get now than they used to. My sonIL is an engineer and it took him 6 months to find a job with a lot of experience and excellent references.
He is your age, btw. My daughter stayed at a crappy job for almost a year before she got a good one-she has a BA. So I understand. It isn’t easy or fast to get jobs now.
heva22 said:
Nta but time to start looking further away if your in a small town with little options.
Pelagic_One said:
NAH. Your mother doesn’t understand the situation and it’s only been a month and a half. No need for either of you to be dooming and glooming yet.
AndromedaFive said:
"It's a waste of my time"....do you have anything else you have to do? Soft YTA to yourself. Just apply. Worse than can happen is they never respond and you spent 20 minutes doing the app.
IamblichusSneezed said:
NTA. I've been applying to teacher jobs 4 years since getting my credential. The market is brutal. So for the last couple years I've been applying for everything and it's mostly crickets. Just took a job at the post office so I have something.