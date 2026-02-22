'AITA for being ungrateful to my grandma for 'fixing' my dress?'

KindraTheElfOrc

Your mom needs to get off her butt and get involved your grandma was way out of lien and needs to grow up, demand she pay you back for the ruined dress and demand your mom do something and that if she doesn't then she's announcing how little she cares about you that she's willing to force you to put up with your sexist grandma in her place.

magog12

NTA your grandma is 100% TA for making that decision without asking you. Your mom not getting involved makes her TA as well, this is literally her job as a parent. Mums step dad is so out of line I would report him to the police for harassment. If your mom gets upset you did that, well, she didn't help you deal with this situation and you had to deal with it yourself, so she can shut right up.