'Ungrateful' woman dips her mother-in-law's homemade lasagna in hot sauce. AITA?

ordinaryalchemy said:

ESH but mostly her. I'd say about 80/20. I understand how she feels, but she made a h u g e deal out of it. You, because you saw how much effort she was putting in, and you couldn't hold off for one meal with the sauce.

It would have shown appreciation for how much she did, and I'm sure she wasn't expecting that particular meal to have you reaching for it. I'm thinking she probably felt like she put a lot into that day and that meal, and by adding the sauce you were negating all of it. Might as well have heated you up a frozen lasagna.