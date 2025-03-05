Man feels guilty after coworker’s affair proposal leads to marital breakdown after photo scandal. AITA?

Man, she propositioned me for an affair. I shut that down immediately, but later that night, she texted a photo of herself in a see-through nightgown which her private parts clearly shown, said, "Maybe you need one.", and asking if I was alone.

I replied, 'Are you crazy?' and ignored it. The next day, her husband found out. Turns out, she sent the picture as 'revenge' because he’d been texting his ex. Her excuse? 'He did it first.'

Now her marriage is in shambles. Her husband (who I collaborated with and respected) is humiliated and barely speaks to me. Coworkers are gossiping about her, but some think, I was "too friendly" with her.