'AITA for unintentionally nearly ruining my niece's baby shower?' UPDATED

Well, my niece gave birth this past Monday (yes a Valentine's baby), and got home on Wednesday. She is still very angry at her mom, and is not letting her come to baby. I talked to my niece and tried to get her to allow her mom to see the baby. But, my niece said no.

She told her mom she can see my granddaughter (meaning me) after I have seen her, and have gotten to spend time with her. I live about 800 miles away, and won't be able to make it to her until school lets put for spring break in April, and I kind of feel bad for my sister having to wait that long.