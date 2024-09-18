'AITA for uninviting 25 family members 6 weeks before my wedding?'

I have had this Halloween Wedding planned for two years. The venue I wanted has a wait list. All the sudden my mom and grandma decided the wedding was satanic and want me to make last minute changes.
I told my mom and grandma a firm no. For two years my family has known about this and because I have told them know half my mom’s side thought they would be cute and say they aren’t coming in a random ass power struggle.
I told them fine and canceled everyone's invitation who complained or backed my mom or grandma on this. One of my sisters acted like she stepped out of bridesmaid's duty so I replaced her.
It was about 25 people that decided to act stupid at less than 6 week mark so I sent out uninvited invitations and I sent out new QR codes for those attending and the venue will check in by only those to let people in.
My aunt (who was one of the uninvited) told me people are allowed to disagree with me and that doesn’t mean can pull an invitation from a wedding that they have made plans to attend.
I told my aunt they had two years for complaints, but saying you are not going at 6 weeks before my wedding is bu^%$#it and everyone f&^%$d around and found out I will not be bullied by my family over this.
YTA. You're uninviting people for just having an opinion. Holy f&^k. Your poor fiance...
Brilliant_Peace9682 OP responded:
He backs me up and so does his parents who thought that this whole thing is in bad taste right before the wedding.
Need more info:
Did all the people you uninvited approach you and complain about the venue? What did your bridesmaid not do to get cut out?
Brilliant_Peace9682 OP responded:
It was mainly over uninviting my mom and grandma the family saw it as disrespectful or something like the. The venue is a historical haunted location that does weddings.
Did they all approach you and talk to you about how you found it disrespectful? What did the bridesmaid not do?
Brilliant_Peace9682 OP responded:
She huffed said if our mom is uninvited I’m not coming. I was like ok. Don’t come.
They do not get to organize a boycott and then cry when you remove them from the headcount. If they didn’t intend to follow through, they shouldn’t have opened their mouths.
NTA. Sounds like a blast. Which bride are you dressing as?
A light blue corpse bride dress and then I’m gonna have light blue hair.
I would LOVE to go to this wedding! I don't see how anyone could complain about this. By the way I'm pushing 60, so it's not an "older generation" thing.
Tbh it doesn't even matter. Anyone in these comments not immediately saying nta has never planned a wedding.
I did the majority of planning for ours and it insanely stressful and I was so exhausted by it. If someone would have tried to pull this shit on me not even two months before the date, I would've lost my shit on them. You were nicer than I would've been. It's asinine that family feels entitled to dictate the details of your wedding.