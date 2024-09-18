'AITA for uninviting 25 family members 6 weeks before my wedding?'

My aunt (who was one of the uninvited) told me people are allowed to disagree with me and that doesn’t mean can pull an invitation from a wedding that they have made plans to attend.

I told my aunt they had two years for complaints, but saying you are not going at 6 weeks before my wedding is bu^%$#it and everyone f&^%$d around and found out I will not be bullied by my family over this.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

East_Hospital_2775

YTA. You're uninviting people for just having an opinion. Holy f&^k. Your poor fiance...

Brilliant_Peace9682 OP responded:

He backs me up and so does his parents who thought that this whole thing is in bad taste right before the wedding.