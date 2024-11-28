'I'm uninvited from my sister's baby shower after I laughed at her baby name. AITA?' UPDATED

Second, my sister's husband was made aware of the spelling change of Rafferty to Raefarty about a month before my original post. He said he didn't think much of it until he saw it written down and immediately saw it as Ray Farty, too. He said her emotions had been getting worse throughout the pregnancy and he didn't know how to approach her about going back to the original spelling.

He had hoped that once she gave birth, all the hormones would somehow leave her body, she'd come to her senses, and it would be a non-issue. Third, a lot of you were lumping my mom in with my sister and said some pretty horrible things about her, too. All my mom knew was from my sister calling her to complain that I laughed at her for "slightly" changing the spelling.