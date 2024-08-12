'AITA for uninviting my adoptive brothers from my wedding after they said they don’t see me as family?'

It feels like history is repeating itself, with my parents once again prioritising Jack over me, no matter how much it hurts me. I’m absolutely heartbroken that my parents would choose to miss my wedding rather than support me in this.

I know Jack has been through a lot, but I’ve done everything I can to be there for him and for Liam, despite all the heartache. And now, I feel like I’m the one being punished for finally standing up for myself and setting some boundaries. AITA for uninviting my brothers after they said they don’t see me as family, even if it means my parents won’t come to my wedding?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Lulubelle__007