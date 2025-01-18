Blatant flirting toward husband sparks outburst, shattering 20-year friendship. UPDATED 2X

I asked her to meet with me tomorrow as I want to confront her in person so I can actually see how she responds to the accusations. I guess no matter how she responds… its the end of a 20yr “friendship”.

Two days later, the OP returned with their final update.

So I had the conversation yesterday. Since I was pretty nervous about the confrontation and how it eventually went had impact on me I decided to take my time yesterday . As many of you predicted she tried to gaslight me into thinking I was the problem so I am very grateful for a few of you who gave some advice and warnings this might happen.

I really kept it in mind!🙏🏾 My husband (Let’s call him James) and I also started reflecting over the past few years and more came up that was off but at the time we just brushed it off.