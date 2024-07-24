'AITA for uninviting a friend from my wedding so my fiancé doesn’t have to take care of him?' UPDATED

We’re not getting married in January. The venue allows us to reschedule, we might do that if possible. Like I said, If the wedding happens, Calum will be there for sure, no question about it. That’s the only thing I know for certain. I haven’t told this to anyone, I just think I need to write this down to get it out of my head: I feel like I failed at marriage even before starting it and I failed at loving my new family too.