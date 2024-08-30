'AITA for uninviting my mom from Christmas if she doesn't attend my wedding?' UPDATED

I told mom I respected sister's choice and she was an adult who could make her own decisions and so was I. Then my mom told me if sister wasn't going, then she was going to go as well. I figured this would happen. But as the wedding approached I fully expected mom and sister to come around as they usually did.

Sister and I have been on distant terms, which is fine, but what hurts the most is the freeze my mom put me on. For a long time she wouldn't talk to me at all, would barely look at me. I tried to ask her what was wrong but she told me she didn't want to talk about it. Since then we've had one heart-to-heart and our relationship has improved slightly, but it's still nowhere near what it was before.