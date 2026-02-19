"AITA for uninviting my best friend from a music festival?"

I (27f) invited my friend and roommate (24f) to a music festival. I asked her a few months ago while she was going through a breakup, because I thought it would be a cool experience for her since she’s never been to one. The festival is set to happen this summer, and I usually go with a group she doesn’t know too well, so we invited a mutual friend to come along, too.

Her ex treated her pretty poorly and was quite jealous, so she made some comments about how he would have never let her go to a festival if they were still together. Fast forward, she starts seeing the ex again. They are really only hooking up at this point, and she promised me I have nothing to worry about. He showed up to our NYE party uninvited and elevated.