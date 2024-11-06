'AITA for uninviting my best friend to my wedding?' 'He has been very passive aggressive.'

Alex and I both had time constraints about when our leases were up, and instead of helping, James always flaked whenever we made appointments to see apartments, or would schedule it deliberately during times Alex had to work. At that point James didn't have a job yet, since he just move back to town.

After we signed a rental lease without him, he made passive aggressive comments about us moving in without him, such as "Oh, I guess you just want it the two of you."

Another time, he was upset was when Alex and I went on a date together, claiming he had a panic attack because he wasn't invited. I had to explain that I wasn't going to invite him on my dates, and that he's not a part of my romantic relationship.