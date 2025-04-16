'AITA for uninviting my BIL's 'extremely annoying' fiancée from my wedding?' UPDATED

He moved from state A (where we are all originally from) to State B (where we live now) in the first week of Feb and she told him she was pregnant to get him to stay. In March of last year, she broke up with him and went to a hotel room with multiple of his friends.

One of his friends told my BIL that she was trying to hook up with them and he did not believe them because they had gotten back together the following day. I have seen her instagram stories of her at this hotel room with his friends, in his friend's car, and in their apartments eating dinner with his friends all while they were broken up for a few weeks.

They got back together and my BIL moved her from state A to state B to where my husband and I live.